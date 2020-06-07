Covid-19: India adds more than 9,000 cases to take tally to 2.46 lakh

India has had no respite from the novel coronavirus with the number of positive cases growing rapidly. India is now the fifth worst-affected country, surpassing Italy and Spain. The tally of positive cases as of June 7 morning stands at 2,46,622. Spain has recorded 2,41,310 cases, while Italy has recorded around 2,34,801, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In terms of morbidity rate, India fared better than these countries with over 6,600 deaths reported so far. For Italy and Spain, the figure stands at 33,774 and 27,134 respectively.

The spread of the coronavirus in India is growing exponentially, spiking from around 6,500 cases a day a week ago, to close to 10,000 cases daily currently.

According to the Health Ministry, India registered a record single-day spike of 9,887 cases and 294 deaths by 8 am on Saturday, taking the tally to 2,36,657. The country registered over 9,000 cases for the third day in a row.

The number of active Covid-19 cases stood at 1,15,942. A total of 1,14,073 people have recovered, with 4,611 Covid-19 patients having been cured in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

It said cumulatively 45,24,317 samples have been tested so far, with 1,37,938 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

According to ministry data on Saturday morning, the highest number of confirmed cases are from Maharashtra at 80,229, followed by Tamil Nadu at 28,694, Delhi (26,334), Gujarat (19,094), Rajasthan (10,084), Uttar Pradesh (9,733) and Madhya Pradesh (8,996).

The number of Covid-19 cases has gone up to 7,303 in West Bengal, 4,835 in Karnataka, 4,596 in Bihar, and 4,303 in Andhra Pradesh. It has spiked to 3,597 in Haryana, 3,324 in Jammu and Kashmir, 3,290 in Telangana, and 2,608 in Odisha.

India surpassed China, where the virus emerged late last year, last week when it claimed the ninth position.