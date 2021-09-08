Covid-19: India administers over 70 crore vaccine doses so far

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
India has administered over 70 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, with more than 78 lakh beneficiaries vaccinated on Tuesday, September 7, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
As per the data, as of September 8, 7am, 70,75,43,018 total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine had been administered in the country including 54,05,57,826 first doses and 16,69,85,192 second doses. In the last 24 hours, 78,47,625 people were vaccinated. Of this, 53,45,400 received the first dose, while 25,02,225 received the second.
As for the State-wise tally, Uttar Pradesh tops the list regarding the number of first doses administered with 6,90,01,007 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra, which has administered 4,64,32,785 first doses and Madhya Pradesh with 4,03,43,309 doses.
In terms of second doses, Maharashtra leads among the States, having administered 1,76,45,799 second doses so far. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 1,34,77,757 doses and Gujarat with 1,32,45,724 doses.
Uttar Pradesh is leading the overall vaccination drive, having administered 8,24,78,764 total doses of the vaccine so far. It is followed by Maharashtra with 6,40,78,584 doses and Gujarat l,.the third State to cross the 5-crore mark in total doses administered with 5,03,25,886 doses.
India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 33 million. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 3,91,256, down by 1,608 cases. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 39,114 to 3,22,64,051. About 369 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 4,41,411.
