Covid-19: India administers vaccination to nearly 3.5 crore people in 2 months

Over 19 lakh Covid-19 vaccine shots were administered across the country till 7 pm on Tuesday, taking the total vaccinations carried out in India to nearly 3.49 crore in the last 60 days.

According Health Ministry’s statement, as many as 16.11 lakh beneficiaries received their first dose while over 3 lakh got their second jab. The numbers are expected to be upwardly revised as more data are likely from States and Union Territories.

With this, 75 lakh health care workers and 75.92 lakh frontline workers received their first vaccine dose, while 45.41 lakh health care workers and 16.28 lakh their frontline counterparts inoculated with their second dose of the vaccine as well.

Nearly 1.15 crore beneficiaries above the age of 60 and 21.43 lakh beneficiaries with the age group of 45-60 but with comorbidities also received the jabs till date, the ministry statement said.