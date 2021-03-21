Covid-19: India crosses 44 million mark, over 25 lakh people inoculated

India crossed the 44 million mark on Saturday after inoculating 25,40,449 people against coronavirus. The cumulative total now stands at 4,46,03,841, as per the official data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The first dose of the vaccine was received by 22,83,157 people. While 2,57,292 people received the second dose in the last 24 hours.

So far, the country has administered the first dose of the vaccine to 3,71,25,187 people. While the second dose of the vaccine has been administered to 74,78,654 people.

Maharashtra is leading the first dose inoculation drive as it has inoculated 36,70,363 people with the first jab of the vaccine so far. This is closely followed by Rajasthan at 36,24,232 and Uttar-Pradesh at 33,36,540.

As for the second dose, Uttar-Pradesh is leading the drive with 7,89,966 vaccinations. This is followed by Rajasthan at 6,49,981 and Gujarat at 5,98,596.

Rajasthan emerges as the leader as it has administered the cumulative vaccine doses to 42,74,213 people. Maharashtra comes second with 42,65,512, followed by Uttar-Pradesh at 41,26,506.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus infection tally in India has crossed the 11.6 million mark, with 1,59,558 deaths recorded so far. The number of active cases in India stands at 288394.