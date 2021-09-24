Covid-19: India has administered over 84 crore vaccine doses so far

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
India has administered over 84 crore total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
As per the data, as of September 24, 7am, India has administered 84,15,18,026 total doses of the Covid vaccine including 62.29 crore first doses and 21.86 crore second doses.
Vaccine doses were administered to 72.2 lakh beneficiaries in the last 24 hours. Of this, nearly 42 lakh received their first dose while 30.2 lakh received their second.
As for the States-wise tally, Uttar Pradesh tops the list in total doses administered with 9.88 crore doses. Maharashtra has administered the second highest number of total doses at 7.69 crore. It is followed by Madhya Pradesh with 5.98 crore doses.
Uttar Pradesh is also leading in terms of first doses. It is the first State to cross the 8-crore mark in first doses administered with 8.08 crore doses. It is followed by Maharashtra at 5.48 crore doses and Madhya Pradesh with 4.63 crore doses.
In terms of second doses, Maharashtra comes first, having administered 2.21 crore second doses. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with nearly 1.80 crore doses and Gujarat with 1.76 crore doses.
India’s coronavirus infection tally is nearly 33.6 million (3.36 crore). As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 3,00,162, down by 1,478 cases. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 32,542 to 3,28,48,273 (3.28 crore). 318 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 4,46,368.
