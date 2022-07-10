Covid-19: India logs 18,257 fresh cases

With 18,257 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 4,36,22,651, while the active cases increased to 1,28,690 according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll climbed to 5,25,428 with 42 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. “The active cases comprise 0.30 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.50 per cent,” the ministry said. An increase of 3,662 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.22 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 4.08 per cent, according to the ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,29,68,533, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent.

According to the ministry, 198.76 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25, 2022.