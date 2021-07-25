Covid-19: India logs 39,742 new cases

India’s daily Covid 19 cases spiked for the second day in a row at 39,742 with 535 deaths in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am, as per the Health Ministry data. The country’s cumulative infections stood at 3,13,71,901 with an active caseload of 408212 and death toll of 4,20,551. Meanwhile, 39,972 patients recovered in a single day aggregating to total recoveries of 3,05,43,138.

Among all the States, Kerala reported the highest Covid 19 cases at 18,531 with 98 casualties, followed by Maharashtra at 6,269 with 224 deaths, the data showed. A consistent spike in active cases was observed in the Northeastern region including Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya.

Also, the weekly positivity rate remained below five per cent, currently at 2.24 per cent and the daily positivity rate stood at 2.31 per cent, less than 3 per cent for 34 consecutive days. In addition, India conducted 17,18,756 tests during the previous day with 45.62 crore tests done so far, according to the data.

Meanwhile, India administered 43.31 crore vaccine doses so far with 51,18,210 shots given in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am.

Furthermore, the Government informed that more than 45.37 crore vaccine doses at 45,37,70,580 have been provided to the States/UTs so far, through all sources and a further 11,79,010 doses are in the pipeline. It further said that, of this total 45.37 crore vaccine doses, the total consumption including wastages stood at 42,08,32,021 doses.

It is to be noted that more than 3.29 crore vaccine doses at 3,29,38,559 are still available with the States/UTs and private hospitals to be administered.