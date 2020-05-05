Covid-19: India needs to develop second line of defence, says Dr Satish Ranjan

India needs to develop a second line of defence to support the medical staff (which constitutes the frontline defence) to tackle the Covid-19 situation in the country. And this second line can be raised from life science researchers, PhD scholars, post-doctoral scientists and lab technicians in the country.

“These people are well trained to work in labs with Safety I and Safety II standards and to handle bacteria and viruses in their respective labs,” says Satish Ranjan PhD, molecular immunologist and formerly senior scientist with the Institute of Clinical Chemistry and Pathobiochemistry, Medical Faculty, Otto-von-Guericke-University, Magdeburg, Germany.

Failure in advanced countries

The healthcare system in many advanced countries has collapsed mostly because it ran out of medical professionals to tackle the large numbers of infected persons, Satish Ranjan told BusinessLine. “No country can produce doctors in their thousands in a matter of a few weeks; neither can trained paramedics be made available in such a short span of time.”

In India, apex institutions such as the ICMR, the CSIR, the DBT and the IITs have thousands of PhD and post-docs doing research work on various topics. Most of the PhD students are trained to handle contagious samples and run Real Time PCR (RT-PCR) on daily basis and analyse data.

Diagnostics and patient care

These researchers can be divided into two groups based on their expertise and experiences. One, diagnostics: As the diagnostic of Covid-19 is based on RT-PCR technique, a large number of researchers can be employed in diagnostic and data analysis. RT-PCR machines available across research labs can be used for the purpose and a group of 4-5 researchers formed with one RT-PCR machine stationed in district hospitals.

In particular, this will be a game changer in states such as Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh where diagnostic centers don’t exist in insufficient numbers. With diagnostic kits being now made available by Indian companies, this would help tackle the spread of the pandemic within the country, says Satish Ranjan. Each district hospital may make a special room with proper safety standards to handle patient samples and perform the tests by trained researchers.

Minimum training needed

Two, patient care: Many countries such Italy, Spain and France failed to provide necessary patient care due to shortage of medical and paramedical staff. Italy had nationalised its healthcare system and even called all retired doctors and nurses but still could not handle the situation and many patients died for lack of proper care. India may utilise the services of trained researchers as they are mostly trained in handling sophisticated equipment and handling hazardous samples as well.

Satish Ranjan says that with minimum training programs of 3-5 days, they can be trained in handling necessary medical equipment required to deal with the pandemic and also in patient care. They would effectively supplement the medical staff in all hospitals and share the latter’s burden. Also, they can effectively spread the awareness about the disease since they are well informed about the ongoing research.