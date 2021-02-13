Covid-19: India records 12,143 new cases

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
India's tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 1,08,92,746 with 12,143 new infections being reported in a day, while the recoveries crossed 1.06 crore, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.
The death toll increased to 1,55,550 with 103 daily new fatalities, data updated at 8 am showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,06,00,625, which translates to a national Covid-19 recovery rate of 97.32 per cent, while the Covid-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.43 per cent.
The total number of active Covid-19 cases remained below 1.5 lakh.
There are 1,36,571 active cases of Covid-19 in the country, which comprises 1.25 per cent of the total number of cases, data stated.
India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.
It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
The 103 new fatalities include 36 from Maharashtra, 18 from Kerala and 8 each from Punjab and Karnataka.
A total of 1,55,550 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 51,451 from Maharashtra, followed by 12,408 from Tamil Nadu, 12,259 from Karnataka, 10,889 from Delhi, 10,229 from West Bengal, 8,698 from Uttar Pradesh and 7,162 from Andhra Pradesh.
The Union Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.
"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation
