Covid-19: India records 12,194 new cases

India's tally of Covid-19 cases surpassed 1.09 crore with 12,194 new infections, while fresh fatalities were recorded below 100 for the eighth time this month, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The total coronavirus cases rose to 1,09,04,940 and the death toll increased to 1,55,642 with 92 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,06,11,731 which translates to a national Covid-19 recovery rate of 97.31 per cent, while the Covid-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.43 per cent. The Covid-19 active caseload remained below 1.5 lakh.

There are 1,37,567 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 1.26 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 20,62,30,512 samples have been tested up to February 13 with 6,97,114 samples being tested on Saturday. The 92 new fatalities include 38 from Maharashtra, 16 from Kerala and 5 each from Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu.

A total of 1,55,642 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 51,489 from Maharashtra followed by 12,413 from Tamil Nadu, 12,263 from Karnataka, 10,889 from Delhi, 10,230 from West Bengal, 8,699 from Uttar Pradesh and 7,162 from Andhra Pradesh.

The Union Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.