Covid-19: India records 14,264 new cases

3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Daily Covid-19 cases in India registered an increase for the fourth consecutive day with the country recording 14,264 new cases, taking the total tally of cases to 1,09,91,651, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.
The death toll increased to 1,56,302 with 90 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.
The country had registered 18,855 infections in a day on January 29. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,06,89,715 which translates to a national Covid-19 recovery rate of 97.25 per cent and the case fatality rate stands at 1.42 per cent.The Covid-19 active caseload remained below 1.5 lakh.
There are 1,45,634 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 1.32 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.
India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
According to the ICMR, 21,09,31,530 samples have been tested up to February 20 with 6,70,050 samples being tested on Saturday.
