New Covid-19 cases hit an all-time high in India, 2.34 lakh in a single day 

Fresh Covid-19 cases hit an all-time high in India of 2,34,692 cases till 8:00 AM on Saturday. The tally comes as number of daily new cases are soaring in states like Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Delhi among others, according to the official data of Union Health Ministry. This peak is the highest since the pandemic began last year.

Among all the States, Maharashtra recorded the highest surge in daily Covid cases at 63,729, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 27,360, Delhi at 19486, Chhattisgarh at 14,912 and Karnataka at 14,859.

India's total cases now stand at 1,45,26,609 of which total recoveries are 1,26,71,220; active cases are at 16,79,740 and the death toll has increased to 1,75,649 with 1,341 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

The numbers are on rise even after the government’s vaccination drive started on April 1 at full steam. Anti-covid jabs administered all across India reached nearly 12 crore on Saturday at 11,99,37,641 with 30,04,544 vaccines given till 8 AM.

PM Modi calls for synergy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also held a high-level meeting on Friday to take stock of the medical grade oxygen supply in the country, particularly in 12 most-affected states including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh. Ministries like Health, DPIIT, Steel, Road Transport, also shared their inputs with Modi who called for synergy across ministries and state governments.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will take a review meeting on Saturday afternoon to take stock of the rising corona cases in the national capital.