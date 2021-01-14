Covid-19: India records 16,946 new cases

India's Covid-19 caseload increased to 1,05,12,093 with 16,946 infections being reported in a day, while recoveries have surged to 1,01,46,763, according to Union health ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll has increased to 1,51,727 with 198 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 1,01,46,763, pushing the national Covid-19 recovery rate to 96.52 per cent, while the Covid-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.44 per cent.

The Covid-19 active caseload remained below three lakh. There are 2,13,603 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprise 2.03 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed 20 lakh on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 18,42,32,305 samples have been tested up to January 14 with 7,43,191 samples being tested on Wednesday.

The 198 new fatalities include 70 from Maharashtra, 26 from Kerala, 18 from West Bengal, 15 from Uttar Pradesh and 11 from Delhi.

A total of 1,51,727 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 50,221 from Maharashtra followed by 12,242 from Tamil Nadu, 12,152 from Karnataka, 10,718 from Delhi, 9,993 from West Bengal, 8,529 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,134 from Andhra Pradesh and 5,463 from Punjab.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.