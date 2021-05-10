Covid-19: India records 3,66,161 fresh cases on May 10

After reporting more than four lakh daily Covid cases for four consecutive days, the daily new infections tally moderated to 3,66,161 on Monday, bringing slight relief to the COVID19 situation in the country.

The number of daily COVID19 deaths also saw some decline to 3,754 in the 24 hours to 8 am on Monday as compared to 4,092 in the previous day, official data showed. Monday’s daily death tally at below 4,000 came after two consecutive days of death count remaining over this level on Saturday and Sunday at 4,187 and 4,092 respectively.

Cumulatively, India has registered 2,26,62,575 infections of which total active cases stood at 37,45,237, those who recovered were 1,86,71,222 and death toll was 2,46,116.

Vaccination drive

Meanwhile, in its nationwide vaccination drive, India administered a total of 17,01,76,603 vaccine doses so far with 6,89,652 shots given in the last 24 hours, according to the government data.

In the phase 3 inoculation drive for 18-44 age group, more than 2 lakh beneficiaries at 2,46,269 received their first dose of COVID vaccine on Monday and cumulatively 20,31,854 jabs have been given across 30 States/UTs.

In addition, the total number of Covid tests done during the previous day was registered at 14,74,606.

The government has so far provided around 18 crore vaccine doses at 17,93,57,860 to States/UTs for free of which, the total consumption including wastages is 16,89,27,797 doses, as per data available till 8:00 AM.

More than 1 crore COVID Vaccine doses at 1,04,30,063 are still available with the States/UTs to be administered, the government said.

Furthermore, more than 9,24,910 vaccine doses will be received in addition by the States/UTs within the next 3 days, it added.

It is to be noted that as per the government, it has delivered 6,738 oxygen concentrators, 3,856 oxygen cylinders, 16 oxygen generation plants, 4,668 ventilators/ Bi PAP/ C PAP and more than 3L remdesivir vials to the states/UTs as part of global aid.