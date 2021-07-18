Covid-19: India records 41,157 fresh cases

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
India recorded 41,157 new coronavirus cases, which took the infection tally to 3,11,06,065, while the death toll climbed to 4,13,609 with 518 more fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.
The active cases have declined to 4,22,660 and comprise 1.36 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 97.31 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.
It said that active Covid-19 cases have decreased by 1,365 in a span of 24 hours.
The ministry said that 19,36,709 tests were conducted on Saturday, taking the total cumulative tests conducted for detection of Covid-19 in the country to 44,39,58,663.
The number of people who have recovered from the disease has risen to 30269796, while the case fatality rate has increased to 1.33 per cent, the data stated.
The total vaccine doses administered has reached 40.49 crore under the nationwide vaccination drive.
India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16 last year.
It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one crore-mark on December 19 last year.India crossed two crore cases on May 4 and three crore cases on June 23.
