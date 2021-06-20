Covid-19: India records less than 60,000 cases after 81 days

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
India recorded less than 60,000 new coronavirus infections after 81 days taking thetotal tally of Covid-19 cases to 2,98,81,965, while the active cases further reduced to 7,29,243, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.
A totalof 58,419fresh infections were reportedin a day.
The death toll climbed to3,86,713with1,576fresh fatalities, the lowest in 63 days.
The active cases further declined to7,29,243 comprising 2.44per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate improved to 96.27 per cent,the data updated at 8 am showed A net decline of30,776cases has been recorded in the Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
As many as 18,11,446 tests were conducted on Saturday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of Covid-19 in the country to39,10,19,083.
The dailypositivity rate was recorded at3.22per cent. It has been less than 5 per cent for 13 consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has declined to 3.43per cent.
Recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for the 38th consecutive day. Thenumber of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,87,66,009, while the case fatality ratestands at 1.29 per cent, the data stated.
Cumulatively, 27,66,93,572 Covid-19vaccine doses have been administered so far.
India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakh onAugust 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and50 lakh onSeptember 16.It went past60 lakh on September 28,70 lakh onOctober 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29,90 lakh onNovember 20 andsurpassed theone-crore mark on December 19.India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
While IEA’s net-zero goal by mid-century is desirable, for India it may be a tough proposition given its ...
An industry-driven initiative is rejuvenating waterbodies in Chennai
Terms and conditions that don’t catch the eye in the policy document could come into play at the time of claim ...
As the benchmark indices await clear direction, tread with caution
These loans carry interest rates that are lower than a regular personal loan
Merger with Warner Media creates a formidable global content powerhouse
Marjane Satrapi’s cult comic ‘Persepolis’ on a young Iranian girl negotiating teenage in the midst of war has ...
Death was knocking on his door, but that did not deter the Kashmiri-American poet from delivering his final ...
The first ever World Test Championship is on, and we have a quiz on the longest cricket format — Test cricket
Celebrating Pride month with a round-up of podcasts offering a range of perspectives from the LGBTQ+ community
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...