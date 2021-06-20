Covid-19: India records less than 60,000 cases after 81 days

India recorded less than 60,000 new coronavirus infections after 81 days taking thetotal tally of Covid-19 cases to 2,98,81,965, while the active cases further reduced to 7,29,243, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

A totalof 58,419fresh infections were reportedin a day.

The death toll climbed to3,86,713with1,576fresh fatalities, the lowest in 63 days.

The active cases further declined to7,29,243 comprising 2.44per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate improved to 96.27 per cent,the data updated at 8 am showed A net decline of30,776cases has been recorded in the Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

As many as 18,11,446 tests were conducted on Saturday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of Covid-19 in the country to39,10,19,083.

The dailypositivity rate was recorded at3.22per cent. It has been less than 5 per cent for 13 consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has declined to 3.43per cent.

Recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for the 38th consecutive day. Thenumber of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,87,66,009, while the case fatality ratestands at 1.29 per cent, the data stated.

Cumulatively, 27,66,93,572 Covid-19vaccine doses have been administered so far.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakh onAugust 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and50 lakh onSeptember 16.It went past60 lakh on September 28,70 lakh onOctober 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29,90 lakh onNovember 20 andsurpassed theone-crore mark on December 19.India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.