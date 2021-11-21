News

Covid-19: India reports 10,488 cases till 8 am

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on November 21, 2021

FILE PHOTO   -  REUTERS

Only 11 States witnessed a slight spike in active cases on Sunday including Sikkim, Manipur, Mizoram and Assam

India reported 10,488 Covid cases on Sunday with 313 deaths in the last 24 hours till 8:00 AM, the Health Ministry data said. With the pace picking up in the country's vaccination programme, the daily infections in November have been hovering around 10,000-12,000, way below than the peak of 4 lakh per day in May, 2021. It is worth noting that so far the country has administered 6.77 lakh vaccine doses till 12:00 PM on Sunday and with this the cumulative vaccinations stood at 116.55 crore.

As per the Health Ministry, the weekly positivity rate was at 0.94 per cent, remaining less than 2 per cent for the last 58 days. The daily positivity rate stood at 0.98 per cent, which remained below 2 per cent for the last 48 days and below 3 per cent for 83 consecutive days. Also, in the previous day, the country conducted 10.74 lakh Covid tests aggregating to a total of 63.16 crore tests done so far.

Only 11 States witnessed a slight spike in active cases on Sunday including Sikkim, Manipur, Mizoram and Assam. The active caseload stood at 1,22,714.Active cases presently constitute 0.36 per cent of the country's total positive cases, which is lowest since March 2020. Also, in the last 24 hours 12,329 patients recovered taking to a total of 3.39 recoveries so far.

Covid Table:

Cases

Active cases

Discharged

Deaths

Total

Single Day

-(2,154)

12,329

313

10,488

Till Now

122714

33922037

465662

3,45,10,413

Source: Health Ministry (Till 8:00 am on Sunday)

Published on November 21, 2021

