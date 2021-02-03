Covid-19: India reports 11,039 new cases

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
India's Covid-19 tally of cases rose to 1,07,77,284 with 11,039 new infections being reported in a day, while the recoveries surged to 1,04,62,631, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The death toll increased to 1,54,596 with 110 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,04,62,631 pushing the national Covid-19 recovery rate of 97.08 per cent, while the Covid-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.43 per cent. The total Covid-19 active cases remained below 2 lakh.
There are 1,60,057 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 1.49 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.
India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
According to the ICMR, 19,84,73,178 samples have been tested up to February 2 with 7,21,121 samples being tested on Tuesday.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
₹1560 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1540152015751590 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if ...
Zee Entertainment (ZEEL) has been in an intermediate-term uptrend since it took support at ₹135 in August ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 stay above key support ahead of the Budget
The usual pre-Budget razzmatazz was missing this time around: Covid-19 restrictions poured cold water on ...
A project seeks to lift the veil on the forgotten histories of Indian soldiers fighting on foreign land
Salma’s The Curse is an intense exploration of women’s lives — all straining under the weight of custom and ...
The lockdown sent millennials and WFH-ers scurrying to the home chefs and cloud kitchens for their daily ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...