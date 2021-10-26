Covid-19: India reports 12,428 new cases on Tuesday, lowest in 238 days

India continues to see a declining trend in Covid 19 cases, and on Tuesday, it reported 12,428 fresh infections with 356 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Health Ministry data.

The new cases were the lowest in the last 238 days. The recovery rate stood at 98.19 per cent, the highest since March 2020, with 15,951 recoveries in the last 24 hours. With this, the cumulative recoveries increased to 3,35,83,318, as per the data. Also, the active caseload accounted for less than 1 per cent of the total cases at 0.48 per cent; the lowest since March 2020. The active cases so far stood at 1,63,816 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate was at 1.24 per cent, less than 2 per cent for the last 32 days and the daily positivity rate stood at 1.10 per cent, less than 2 per cent for the last 22 days.

Besides this, India conducted 11.31 lakh tests in the previous day aggregating to 60.19 crore tests done so far, as per the data. Also, the country administered 54.46 lakh vaccine doses on Tuesday, taking to a total of 103.54 crore vaccinations done so far across the country. Also, the Government informed that more than 12.37 crore vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.