Covid-19: India reports 12,514 new cases on Monday; 251 deaths

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
India reported 12,514 Covid cases on Monday with 251 deaths in the last 24 hours till 8:00 AM, as per the Health Ministry data.
Among all the States, Kerala reported the maximum infections at 7,167, followed by Maharashtra at 1,172, Tamil Nadu at 1,009 and West Bengal at 914. It is to be noted that Kerala is the only State which registered more than 100 casualties at 167, followed by Maharashtra at 20 and Tamil Nadu at 19.
Also,India administered 49.44 lakh vaccine doses on Monday till 7:00 PM aggregating to 106.8 crore vaccinations done so far, as per the CoWIN Dashboard.
The recovery of 12,718 patients in the last 24 hours increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients, since the beginning of the pandemic to 3.36 crore.
Consequently, India’s recovery rate stood at 98.20 per cent.
Also, the active caseload stood at 1,58,817, lowest in 248 days, constituting 0.46 per cent of the country's total positive cases.
In addition, India conducted 8,81,379 Covid tests taking to a total of 60.92 crore tests done so far. Also, the weekly positivity rate was at 1.17 per cent, remaining less than 2 per cent for the last 38 days and the daily positivity rate stood at 1.42 per cent. The daily positivity rate has remained below 2 per cent for the last 28 days and below 3 per cent for 63 consecutive days.
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
There are four ways that gold bugs can take to invest in the precious metal. We explore the options available
BNPL is a good option for those eyeing no-cost loans, but always stick to your budget
The recent episode shows why even seasoned investors are very choosy about fancied PSU stocks
This financing option is offered by many sellers, including the e-commerce websites
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
Lahore, the first part of a trilogy on the Partition, is a painful reminder of all that can go wrong when ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...