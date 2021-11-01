Covid-19: India reports 12,514 new cases on Monday; 251 deaths

India reported 12,514 Covid cases on Monday with 251 deaths in the last 24 hours till 8:00 AM, as per the Health Ministry data.

Among all the States, Kerala reported the maximum infections at 7,167, followed by Maharashtra at 1,172, Tamil Nadu at 1,009 and West Bengal at 914. It is to be noted that Kerala is the only State which registered more than 100 casualties at 167, followed by Maharashtra at 20 and Tamil Nadu at 19.

Vaccination

Also,India administered 49.44 lakh vaccine doses on Monday till 7:00 PM aggregating to 106.8 crore vaccinations done so far, as per the CoWIN Dashboard.

The recovery of 12,718 patients in the last 24 hours increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients, since the beginning of the pandemic to 3.36 crore.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stood at 98.20 per cent.

Also, the active caseload stood at 1,58,817, lowest in 248 days, constituting 0.46 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

Covid tests and positivity rate

In addition, India conducted 8,81,379 Covid tests taking to a total of 60.92 crore tests done so far. Also, the weekly positivity rate was at 1.17 per cent, remaining less than 2 per cent for the last 38 days and the daily positivity rate stood at 1.42 per cent. The daily positivity rate has remained below 2 per cent for the last 28 days and below 3 per cent for 63 consecutive days.