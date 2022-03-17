Covid-19: India reports 2,539 new cases, 60 deaths

With 2,539 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 4,30,01,477, while active cases have declined to 30,799, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,16,132 with 60 daily fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The active cases constitute 0.07 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.73 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 2,012 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.35 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 0.42 per cent, according to the ministry.

In a span of 24 hours, 7,17,330 Covid-19 tests were conducted. India has so far tested over 78.12 crore (78,12,24,304) samples.

The number of people who have recuperated from the infection surged to 4,24,54,546, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent.

Of the 60 new fatalities, 50 were from Kerala.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 180.80 crore.