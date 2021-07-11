Covid-19: India reports 41,506 cases on Sunday

India reported 41,506 daily Covid cases on Sunday with 895 deaths in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am, as per the Health Ministry’s data. While many countries like United Kingdom (UK), Russia, Australia and even Bangladesh are dealing with the resurgence in daily infections.

In India, the cases seem to be under control with daily infections being less than 50,000 for 14 days continuously. A decline in total active caseload was noticed on Sunday at 4,54,118 and the cumulative death toll stood at 4,08,040, with India being third in the world behind the United States (US) and Brazil.

Meanwhile, 41,526 patients recovered during the last 24 hours aggregating to total recoveries of 2,99,75,064 so far. With this, the recovery rate has further expanded to 97.20 per cent.

Also, the weekly positivity rate remained below five per cent, currently at 2.32 per cent and the daily positivity rate at 2.25 per cent, less than three per cent for 20 consecutive days. In addition, the country conducted 18,43,500 tests during the previous day and with this the cumulative tests stood at 43.08 crore so far.

In addition, India administered 37.60 crore vaccine doses so far with 37,23,367 doses given in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am.