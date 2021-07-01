Covid-19: India reports 48,786 new cases on Thursday with 1,005 deaths

India reported 48,786 daily Covid cases on Thursday with 1,005 casualties in the last 24 hours till 8:00 AM, as per the Health Ministry. The total active cases have declined to 5,23,257, 1.72 per cent of the cumulative cases reported so far, as per the Health Ministry data. Of the total cases of 3,04,11,634, the total death toll stood at 3,99,459 and the recovered cases were 2,94,88,918.

A slight surge in the daily Covid cases was observed in Maharashtra at 9,771 infections as against the previous day’s number of 8,085. Meanwhile, the Coronavirus cases in Kerala increased by 108 to13,658 infections, while in Tamil Nadu, there was a rise by 6 cases to a total of 4,512 on Thursday.

It is to be noted that the highest daily deaths were reported from Kerala at 142, followed by Maharashtra at 141 and Tamil Nadu at 113.

It is to be noted that 61,588 patients recovered during the last 24 hours. The daily recoveries continued to outnumber the daily fresh cases for the 49th consecutive day. The recovery rate has increased to 96.97 per cent.

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate remained below 5 per cent, currently at 2.64 per cent and the daily positivity rate stood at 2.54 per cent, less than 5 per cent for 24 straight days. Also, the total tests conducted during the previous day were registered at 19,21,450, and the testing capacity has substantially ramped up to 41.20 cr tests so far.

Also, the country has administered more than 33.57 crore doses at 33,57,16,019, with 27,60,345 doses given in the last 24 hours till 8:00 AM.