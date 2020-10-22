Covid-19: India reports 7.16 lakh active cases

Active Covid-19 cases in India have remained below 10 per cent of the total confirmed cases for the last three days.

According to data released by the Health Ministry on Thursday, there are around 7.16 lakh active cases whereas the total confirmed cases are 77 lakh since the virus was first spotted in the country on January 30. As many as 68.75 lakh people have recovered already, while 1,16,616 people died.

In the last 24 hours, nearly 56,000 people tested positive for Covid-19 while 79,415 people recovered. During the same period, over 700 people lost their lives due to the infection.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, around 14.7 lakh tests were done in the last 24 hours, one of the highest, indicating a declining positivity rate.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday evening said in a virtual event linked to the World Bank annual meeting that India’s experience in delivering 600 million doses of different vaccines annually will help it efficiently administer the Covid-19 vaccine when it is ready without losing time. He commended Indian private sector pharma companies which are currently undertaking trials of vaccine candidates developed with domestic and international research efforts.

The electronic Vaccine Intelligent Network, which tracks stockpile and storage temperature of vaccines stored in the country would be helpful in individualised tracking of all Covid-19 vaccine beneficiaries, Vardhan said.