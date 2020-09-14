Covid-19: India sees a rise of 92,071 cases in 24 hours

The total number of Covid-19 cases in India recorded a rise of 92,071 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total toll to 48,46,424 till date.

The tally of total Covid-19 cases includes 9,86,595 active cases, 37, 80,107 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 79,722 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 1,136 Covid-19 deaths were reported in India, the official data showed.

The current case fatality ratio stands at 1.7 per cent and the sample tested per million is at 32,128.4.

It may be recalled that India is now only behind the US in the total number of Covid-19 cases globally. It has surpassed Brazil to become the second worst Covid-19 hit country globally.

In the last few days India registered a greater number of fresh cases than Brazil.

Earlier, the data showed that five States were contributing to 60 per cent of total cases with Maharashtra at the top followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.