Covid-19: India vaccinated over 16 lakh people in last 24 hours

India vaccinated over 16 lakh people against Covid-19 on Thursday, May 5, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. As per the data, as of 7 am on Friday, 16.59 lakh total doses of the vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours.

Of this, 65,336 first doses and 6,00,496 second doses were administered to the 18+ population. 39,023 first doses and 1,15,492 second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years.

2,16,504 first doses and 4,26,095 second doses were administered to the beneficiaries aged 12-14 years. 44,918 precaution doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years in the last 24 hours while 1,51,979 precaution doses were administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, HCW (Healthcare workers), FLW (Frontline workers) in the last 24 hours.

189.81 crore total doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

This includes 91.46 crore total first doses and 81.40 crore total second doses administered to the beneficiaries aged 18+ years, 5.86 crore total first doses and 4.28 crore total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years, 2.99 crore first doses and 88.48 lakh second doses administered to the 12-14 years cohort, 9,50,738 precaution doses administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years and 2.8 crore precaution doses administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, HCW (Healthcare workers), FLW (Frontline workers) so far.

Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses among the States with 31.66 crore doses, followed by Maharashtra with 16.53 crore doses while West Bengal takes the third spot with 13.85 crore doses.

Covid-19 cases

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 19,688. 3,545 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. 3,549 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours increasing total recoveries to 4.25 crore. 27 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,24,002.