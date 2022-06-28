Covid-19: India vaccinated over 19 lakh beneficiaries on June 27

India vaccinated more than 19 lakh people against Covid-19 on Monday, June 27, according to official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As of 7 am, June 28, 19,21,811 doses of Covid-19 vaccine were administered in India in the last 24 hours.

This included 65,864 first doses and 5.92 lakh second doses administered to the 18+ population; 46,824 first doses and 1.57 lakh second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years, and 1.30 lakh first doses and 3.16 lakh second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 12-14 years.

2.86 lakh precautionary doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years in the last 24 hours, while 3.26 lakh precautionary doses were administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, healthcare workers (HCW) and frontline workers (FLW).

India has administered 1,97,31,43,196 total doses of the vaccine overall.

This includes 91.77 crore first doses and 84.24 crore second doses administered to the 18+ population. 6.03 crore first doses and 4.85 crore second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years.

3.64 crore first doses and about 2.29 crore second doses have been administered to beneficiaries aged 12-14 years, while 52.37 lakh precautionary doses have been administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years and 3.95 crore precautionary doses have been administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, HCW and FLW.

Among the states, Uttar Pradesh administered the highest number of total doses with 33.97 crore doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 16.91 crore doses administered so far, and West Bengal with 14.17 crore doses.

Covid-19 cases

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 96,700. While 11,793 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, 9,486 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours, with total recoveries at 4.28 crore. Twenty-seven deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,25,047.