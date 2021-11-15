Covid-19: India vaccinated over 30 lakh people on Nov 14

India inoculated over 30 lakh people against Covid-19 on Sunday, November 14, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of November 15, 7 am, India had administered 30,20,119 doses of the anti-Covid vaccine in the last 24 hours. Of this, 9,57,663 were first doses while second doses totalled 20,62,456.

1,12,34,30,478 total doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country so far including 75,14,37,749 first doses and 37,19,92,729 second doses.

As for the State-wise tally, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of first and second doses.

It has administered 10,19,31,898 first doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 6,91,73,505. doses and West Bengal with 5,99,77,546 doses.

In terms of second doses, Uttar Pradesh has administered 3,83,02,582 second doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 3,34,94,095 doses. Gujarat has administered the third highest number of second doses totalling 2,92,68,471.

It also top the list in terms of total doses, surpassing the 14-crore mark, having administered 14,02,34,480 total doses. It is followed by Maharashtra, with 10,26,67,600 total doses administered and West Bengal with 8,42,78,565 doses.

India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 34.4 million. 10,229 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 1,34,096. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 11,926 to 3,38,49,785. 125 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 4,63,655.