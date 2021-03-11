Covid-19: India vaccinates around 1.3 million people in a day

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
India has vaccinated 13,17,357 against Covid-19 on Wednesday. This brings the total tally to 2,56,85,011 people inoculated so far in the country, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s official data.
More than 10 lakh people received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on Wednesday. At the same time, around 2,87,000 people received the second dose in the last 24 hours.
The country has administered the first dose of the vaccine to 2,00,04,227 people, while the second dose has been administered to 43,63,679 people.
Rajasthan is leading the Covid-19 vaccination drive as it has vaccinated 21,02,124 people with the first dose of the vaccine so far. This is followed by Maharashtra at 19,81,629 and Gujarat at 17,34,671.
As for the second dose, Uttar Pradesh is leading the drive with 4,17,448 vaccinations. Gujarat follow this at 4,28,253 and Rajasthan with 4,08,794.
Overall, Rajasthan leads the chart in the total doses administered with 23,87,797. Gujarat comes second with 25,10,918, followed by Maharashtra at 23,17,696.
Meanwhile, India’s coronavirus infection has crossed the 11.2 million mark, with 1,58,063 deaths recorded so far. In comparison, 1,09,20,046 people have been recovered from the virus.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
The ‘Mirzapur’ actor on streaming platforms, the web drama that was the turning point in his career — and his ...
A cop, a poet, a wedding planner, an outraged wife: On International Women’s Day, a look at diverse stories ...
Amitav Ghosh adapts a legendary tale into a prescient warning in verse for the modern world
India’s privacy law must balance the rights of children with online safety
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...