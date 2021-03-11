Covid-19: India vaccinates around 1.3 million people in a day

India has vaccinated 13,17,357 against Covid-19 on Wednesday. This brings the total tally to 2,56,85,011 people inoculated so far in the country, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s official data.

More than 10 lakh people received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on Wednesday. At the same time, around 2,87,000 people received the second dose in the last 24 hours.

The country has administered the first dose of the vaccine to 2,00,04,227 people, while the second dose has been administered to 43,63,679 people.

Rajasthan is leading the Covid-19 vaccination drive as it has vaccinated 21,02,124 people with the first dose of the vaccine so far. This is followed by Maharashtra at 19,81,629 and Gujarat at 17,34,671.

As for the second dose, Uttar Pradesh is leading the drive with 4,17,448 vaccinations. Gujarat follow this at 4,28,253 and Rajasthan with 4,08,794.

Overall, Rajasthan leads the chart in the total doses administered with 23,87,797. Gujarat comes second with 25,10,918, followed by Maharashtra at 23,17,696.

Meanwhile, India’s coronavirus infection has crossed the 11.2 million mark, with 1,58,063 deaths recorded so far. In comparison, 1,09,20,046 people have been recovered from the virus.