Covid-19: India vaccinates over 36 lakh people in a day

India inoculated over 36 lakh people in the last 24 hours, according to the official data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As of April 2, India had administered 6,87,89,138 total doses of the vaccine. And 36,71,242 doses were administered in the last 24 hours. Out of this 33,65,597 people were inoculated with the first dose while 3,05,645 were given the second dose.

So far, 5,91,48,798 people have received the first dose of the vaccine, while 96,40,340 people have received their second dose.

Maharashtra is leading the vaccination drive in terms of the first jab. Total 57,49,202 people in the state have received the first dose. It is followed by Gujarat at 54,59,159; and Rajasthan at 52,49,027.

In terms of the number of second doses administered, Uttar Pradesh tops the chart with 9,31,369 second doses administered so far; followed by Maharashtra at 7,70,774; and Rajasthan at 7,56,876.

Maharashtra is also leading the overall vaccination drive with 65,19,976 total doses administered so far; followed by Gujarat at 61,65,176; and Rajasthan at 60,05,903.

As for infection rates, India’s coronavirus tally has surpassed the 12.3 million mark. The active case load stands at 6,14,696, having added 30,641 active cases in the last 24 hours. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients is at 1,15,25,039, an increase of 50,356. The death toll is 1,63,396 as India recorded 469 deaths in the last 24 hours.