Covid-19: India’s daily case addition slows down for second day

FOR WEB & PRINT

India's addition of new daily Covid-19 cases slowed down for the second day after 2,38,018 new cases were recorded in the 24 hours completed at 8 am Tuesday.

This is lower by 7.77 per cent from 2.58 lakh new cases reported on Monday. This is the second dip in the addition of new cases after Sunday's 2.71 lakh cases.

The Health Ministry data showed 310 deaths and 157421 recoveries in past 24 hours.

Total 16,49,143 tests were conducted, which put the daily test positivity rate at 14.43 per cent, which was recorded at 19.65 per cent yesterday.

Weekly positivity rate has inched up further to 14.92 versus 14.41 per cent a day ago.

India's active case load has increased to 17,36,628, 4.62 per cent of the total cases in the country, while the recovery rate stands at 94.09 per cent.

Total fatalities reached 4,86,761, with fatality rate at 1.29 per cent.

India's Omicron tally has increased to 8,891, an increase of 8.31 per cent or 682 cases added in past 24 hours.

Total vaccinations as on Tuesday morning stood at 158.04 crore or 1,58,04,41,770, with an addition of 79,91,230 doses in past 24 hours.