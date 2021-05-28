Covid-19: India’s daily case count continues to ease, reports 1.86 lakh cases on May 28

India’s daily Covid-19 cases are on a downward trend with the Friday’s number coming in at 1,86,364, the lowest in the last 44 days, and 3,660 deaths in the last 24 hours till 8:00 AM, as per the Health Ministry data.

This is also the 12th consecutive day when India reported less than 3 lakh daily fresh cases. A net decline of 76,755 in the last 24 hours and active cases are now only 8.50 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

India’s daily recoveries also continue to outstrip the daily fresh cases for the 15th successive day and it recorded 2,59,459 recovery cases in the last 24 hours. Besides this, daily positivity rate was at 9 per cent on Friday, less than 10 per cent for the 4th consecutive day now and the weekly positivity is hovering around 10.42 per cent.

Out of people infected since the beginning of the pandemic (2,75,55,457 cases) around 2,48,93,410 people have already recovered, Number of active cases stood at 23,43,152 and the death toll was registered at 3,18,895.

India administered 20,57,20,660 vaccine doses so far with 29,19,699 doses given in the last 24 hours. In the phase 3 vaccination drive which began on May 1 for the 18-44 age group, 1,52,65,022 beneficiaries have been given their first dose of vaccine.

Meanwhile, a total of 20,70,508 tests were done in the last 24 hours in the country and cumulatively 33.90 crore tests have been conducted so far.