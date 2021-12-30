Covid-19: India's new cases double to 13,154; Omicron tally at 961

India’s Covid cases more than doubled in the last two days to 13,154 on Thursday, with 268 deaths in the last 24 hours till 8:00 AM, as per the Health Ministry data. The coronavirus infections stood at 9,195 during the previous day and at 6,358 on Tuesday. The weekly positivity rate increased to 0.76 per cent, and the daily positivity rate also surged, surpassing the 1 per cent-mark at 1.10 per cent.

Also, the Omicron tally surged to 961 on Thursday, Delhi having the highest cases at 263, followed by Maharashtra at 252 and Gujarat at 97, as per the Health Ministry data.

Delhi and Maharashtra witnessed a sharp jump in Covid numbers at 923 and 2,510 respectively in the previous day. During the last two weeks, the Covid positivity rate here has been rising in the capital, and it grew to 1.29 per cent on Wednesday. Also, this was the biggest one-day hike in Mumbai in the last seven months, contributing to most of Maharashtra's total number of Covid cases.

Besides this, many States, including Mizoram,Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Karnataka witnessed an increase in active cases. In view of rising infections, many States have started imposing restrictions and night curfews to curtail the spread. Goa on Wednesday restricted entry of those who are either fully vaccinated or have a Covid negative certificate.

Meanwhile, India conducted 11.99 lakh Covid tests in the previous day, aggregating to over 67.64 crore tests done so far. Also, the country vaccinated 63.91 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, with 143.83 crore cumulative inoculations done so far.