Covid-19: India’s pace of new cases slows, test positivity jumps to 20 per cent

India reported 2,58,089 new cases in the 24 hours ending 8 am on Monday. This is lower by 4.79 per cent from 2.71 lakh new cases reported on Sunday.

At 2.58 lakh, the daily addition in the new cases is lowest since January 12, when 2.47 lakh cases were added.

Health Ministry data showed 385 deaths in past 24 hours and 1,51,740 recoveries.

A total of 13,13,444 tests were conducted, which put the daily test positivity rate much higher at 19.65 per cent against 16.28 per cent recorded yesterday.

Positivity rate

Weekly positivity rate has increased to 14.41 per cent.

The rise in test positivity rate is seen as a fall out of the new testing advisory from Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), which prioritised testing for symptomatic patients.

India's active case load has increased to 16,56,341, which forms 4.43 per cent of the total cases in the country, while recovery rate stands at 94.27 per cent.

Total fatalities reached 4,86,451, with fatality rate at 1.30 per cent.

India's Omicron tally has increased to 8,209 cases with addition of 466 new cases in the past 24 hours. Maharashtra has recorded the most 1,738 Omicron cases, followed by West Bengal at 1,672, Rajasthan at 1,276 and Delhi at 549 cases as of Monday morning.

After the completion of a year of Covid-19 vaccination drive on Sunday, total vaccinations reached 157.20 crore doses, of which 39,46,348 doses were administered in past 24 hours.