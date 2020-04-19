Covid-19 infections continue to rise in TN

The number of Covid-19 infections in Tamil Nadu spiked on Sunday by 105 with 50 in Chennai alone — the highest reported in the city so far. Five cases were reported in Coimbatore and Dindigul each; and in Tirunelveli with two.

The total number of Covid-19 infected cases in the State reached 1,477.

Among those infected in Chennai are four more doctors and a 10th standard student infected, according to the State Health Department.

Today’s number of cases is double the figure reported on Saturday. The daily number started to decline in the first half of last week but showed an increasing trend in the second half.

According to the Department, 411 people have recovered with treatment, and the total deaths remained unchanged at 15.

So far, 40,876 blood samples have been tested for the virus. A total of 21,381 people are under home quarantine and in government hospitals, according to the health department

Meanwhile, the State Health Secretary today issued an Order to all district collectors on the criteria to classify Covid-19 hotspots and the containment plan to be implemented.

The large outbreaks districts are Chennai, Tiruchirapalli, Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, Erode, Vellore, Dindigul, Villupuram, Tiruppur, Theni, Namakkal, Chengalpattu, Madurai, Thoothukudi, Karur, Virudhunagar, Kanyakumari, Cuddalore, Tiruvallur, Salem and Nagapattinam.

The non-hotspot districts are Thanjavur, Tiruvannamalai, Kanchipuram, Sivagangai, The Nilgiris, Kallakurichi, Ramanathapuram, Perambur and Ariyalur.

Hotspots (designated red zones) will be assumed to be undertaking effective containment activities if no case is reported in the next 14 days (designated orange zones) and will be deemed successful in containment if no case is reported for the next 28 days (designated green zones).

All the districts have been instructed to utilise the lockdown period to convert the hotspots (red) to orange and in turn to green zones, the order said.