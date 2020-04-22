Covid-19 is bringing a major change in business models globally: SCOPE

The spread of Covid-19 is changing businesses around the world according to Atul Sobti, Director General, of the Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE). Speaking at the third edition of the SCOPE Webinar Series 2020, Sobti also said that organisations that expeditiously change and adopt the new formats are the ones that will emerge stronger.

Also speaking at the sessions, Kishore Rungta, Chairman and Managing Director at Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (FACT) and Vice Chairman, SCOPE said that organisations need to adopt the latest trends to stay adrift in times of crisis and Public Sector Enterprises always formulate strategies to face any crisis which has helped them in playing a major role in the economy.

The webinar was focused on the Economic Impact of Covid from CPSEs Perspective with Deloitte as knowledge partner. A SCOPE statement said that the webinar was attended by over 250 participants.