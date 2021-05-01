News

Covid-19: It’s an unabated surge in daily new cases in Andhra Pradesh

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on May 01, 2021

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for Covid-19 at Old bus stand in Khammam   -  Rao GN

Reports a record 19,412 new cases, 61 death

The pandemic scenario in Andhra Pradesh is turning worse day by day with an unabated surge in the number of new cases.

The state government reported a record 19,412 new cases in the last 24 hours.

As per a bulletin released by the state government on Saturday, out of 98,212 samples tested, 19,412 tested positive even as 61 patients had succumbed to the pandemic.

The new covid cases have outpaced the number of recoveries as 11,579 patients have been discharged after complete cure since Thursday, according to the bulletin.

The total number of active cases now stands at 1,30, 752 in the state. Chittoor district topped the number of new cases at 2,768 followed by East Godavari 2,679.

Published on May 01, 2021

Andhra Pradesh
Covid-19
