Covid-19: Kejriwal seeks Delhites to suggest lockdown relaxation measures

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has asked for suggestions from the citizens in Delhi regarding the relaxations that could be given once the third phase of lockdown gets over on May 17.

“The suggestions can be sent till Wednesday 5 pm through phone (1031), WhatsApp (8800007722) and can be emailed delhicm.suggestions@gmail.com. I will discuss these suggestions with the health experts and then send them to the Ccentre”, said Kejriwal.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interaction with all the Chief Ministers on Monday, he asked on the way forward once the third phase of the lockdown is over and wanted the states to send in their suggestions by May 15, Kejriwal added.

Kejriwal said that he would like suggestions from Delhites on the extent of lockdown relaxations that should be allowed, whether public transport like buses and metro should be permitted and whether taxis and ride-hailing cabs should be allowed. He also wanted suggestions on whether schools should be reopened and industries are allowed to function post-May 17.

Delhi government on Monday announced that it would provide financial assistance of ₹5,000 to construction workers this month as well. It has also decided to launch an online portal where construction workers can register themselves from May 15-25.

“We had given financial assistance of ₹5,000 to the construction workers in the month of April, and we will again give ₹5,000 to the construction workers in May,” Kejriwal said on Tuesday.

Kejriwal had on Sunday said around 75 per cent cases of Covid-19 in the national capital are either mild or asymptomatic.

“Now, for mild and asymptomatic cases, the team will go to their homes and (check) if all facilities are available there. Then these patients can be quarantined at their homes,” said Kejriwal during his address on Sunday.

According to the latest data available from the Delhi government, there are a total of 1,073 Covid-19 patients under home isolation while the number of containment zones stands at 82.