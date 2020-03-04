COVID-19: Kerala goes back to basics, resumes heightened vigil

Fresh COVID-19 infections being reported from outside of its borders has only affirmed Kerala's resolve to go back to the basics and resume a state of heightened alert against the rampaging virus.

Kerala was the first in the country to report the first three known infections, but all three patients have been discharged from isolation wards in the hospitals after tests declared the all-clear. Currently, the State has 411 persons under surveillance, with 388 persons observing self-quarantine at homes and 12 in isolation in hospitals.

No cause for panic yet

Health Minister KK Shylaja told mediapersons here late on Tuesday said that while there was no cause for panic, but emphasised the need for 'responsible behaviour from the general public and inbound travellers in order to minimise community transmission of the virus.

The global scenario has undergone a vast change in recent days after latest statistics reveal 93,186 cases across 81 countries and 3,203 deaths. Epicentre China has reported 2,981 deaths, followed by Italy (79); Iran (77); and South Korea (33). Deaths in the rest of the countries are in single-digits, topped by the US (9). As of this (Wednesday) morning, infections in India have gone up to 22, with 15 new cases being added.

Domestic travellers too under scan

The second phase of enhanced vigil and surveillance over COVID-19 would soon go into operation, the Minister said. It is crucial that inbound international and domestic travellers cooperate with the health authorities and submit themselves to the quarantine regulations, if needed.

With new infections being reported from around the country, te Centre discussed the emerging situation with all States through a videoconference where Kerala's containment strategy was appreciated. It was stated that the rest of the country is looking to it for guidance.

According to the Minister, two states have already approached the Health Department for necessary support and guidance. The health advisories that the state had prepared for various target audiences, include those in isolation in hospitals, home quarantine, families of those under surveillance and the general public, have been shared in public domains.

No worry on Attukal Pongala festival

Despite a worldwide caution over mass gatherings in order to prevent silent transmission of the virus in the community, the Minister was of the view that there was no need to extend this protocol to the annual Attukal Pongala festival in Thiruvananthapuram, reputedly the world's largest congregation of women pilgrims at a place, scheduled on March 9.

Airport surveillance is being strengthened round the clock, across three sifts. Rise in the number if infections would call for caution even during travel within India, and the general would be well advised to strictly follow the guidelines and advisories issued by the Health Department from time to time. Importantly, they should also share all travel-related information voluntarily with the authorities. The minister said that isolation wards in hospitals will continue to be operational; a general alert has been issued to the the hospital staff as well.