Covid-19: Kerala minister V Sunil Kumar goes into self-quarantine

Apple’s iPad Pro 2020 12.9-inch review: Versatility meets power
With the Magic Keyboard, it’s a notebook as long as you don’t need PC software not available for it. With the ...
Kerala’s Minister for Agriculture V Sunil Kumar and his personal assistant have gone into voluntary quarantine today (Monday) after a health worker attending their meeting tested positive to the Covid-19 virus the previous day, which also saw a new single-day high of 133 new infections in the state.
Significantly, recoveries have matched/breached the new cases during the past week with 93 against 133 on Sunday, 57 against 127 on Saturday, 96 against 118 on Friday, 89 against 97 on Thursday, 90 against 75 on Wednesday, 60 against 79 on Tuesday, 73 against 82 on Monday, and 56 against 54 on Sunday last.
As many as 80 of the 133 new cases reported on Sunday had arrived from abroad (Kuwait-35; Saudi Arabia-18; the UAE-13; Bahrain-5; Oman-5; Qatar-2; Egypt and Djibouti-1 each) and 43 from other States (Tamil Nadu-17; Maharashtra-16; Delhi-3; Gujarat-2; West Bengal-2; Uttar Pradesh-2 and Haryana-1).
Infections through local transmission have been contained to single digits in most cases, and this could go to rule out any sign of community transmission in the state, according to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. But he was not in a position to rule out the possibility just yet, he told reporters here.
So far, 1,659 patients have been cured of the Covid-19 virus, and on Sunday, 1,490 were under treatment. In all, close to 1.44 lakh people are under surveillance in various districts. Of these, 1.41 lakh are in home or institutional quarantine, and 2,050 are isolated in hospitals. Sunday saw 325 new admissions.
During the 24 hours ending Sunday noon, 5,239 samples were tested, taking the total till date to 1,37,475, the Chief Minister said. As many as 38,146 samples were collected from priority groups such as health workers and guest workers as part of sentinel surveillance, taking the overall tally to 1,83,201.
Meanwhile, the Kerala government has issued a fresh set of guidelines for expatriates arriving in the State in increased numbers as part of the Vande Bharat Mission and those crossing the inter-state border from other states. These are in line with updated Central instructions and in continuation of the earlier instructions issued by the state.
As soon as the expatriates register at the Covid-19 counter, the respective civic body, the police, Covid-19 care nodal officer and the district collector are alerted. The police ensures that the returnee reaches his/her home or the right quarantine centre. The local administration will check whether the facilities at the place of stay match those the returnee had revealed earlier.
It is the expatriate’s responsibility to alert his/her neighbours about the arrival and make them aware of the rules related to quarantine. He/she has to also know whether the neighbourhood has people in the vulnerable age, and in case there are, direct them on ways to take special care to avert chances of acquiring the disease.
Penal action under IPC and the Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance 2020 will be taken for flouting the guidelines. The departments of revenue, police and local self-government will be in charge of ensuring all facilities for those under quarantine at the paid institutions of the government.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
With the Magic Keyboard, it’s a notebook as long as you don’t need PC software not available for it. With the ...
Half of the world’s children, or approximately one billion children each year, are affected by physical, ...
If there ever was a time to recognise doctors, it should be this Doctors’ Day, on July 1. Doctors have, along ...
1. One of the reasons we moved headquarters to Goa from Delhi was to have a better work-life balance and a ...
The Covid-19 pandemic impacted the operations and demand in most sectors in the March quarter. Was there any ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 witnessed a strong rally in the past week
Pent-up demand in rural and semi-urban pockets and firm prices bode well for the company which enjoys good ...
Invest in a low-cost index fundto achieve your goals with a reasonable degree of certainty
All eyes are on the death and devastation wrought by the pandemic, and few are likely to notice the helpers.
Swivelling between fact and fantasy, Shisir Basumatari’s graphic novel showcases a raw, visceral talent
Satyajit Ray’s nuanced cinema is not black and white; it should be, some diehard fans insist
‘Going Away: An Indian Journal’ chronicles the travels and encounters of a young Dom Moraes who was, at the ...
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...