Covid-19: Kirana stores help to prevent queues, crowds while delivering essentials

Get fitter during the lockdown
Technology can help by offering an incredible variety of workout routines you can perform right at home, even ...
As India braces for the inevitable 21-day lockdown, to tackle the Covid-19 issue, local Kirana stores are helping to prevent queues and large crowds while delivering the essentials to the population.
This is unlike the situation in many western countries.
With the enforcement of Covid-19 related restrictions inmany western countries, hundreds of shoppers stand in long queues outside major super markets. The footage of this scenario was available on social media platforms. To these people, supermarkets are their only sources to procure essential commodities.
In recent years, most of the people in Indian metros have also begun purchasing commodities from big shops. That means, more people in major cities procure essential items from big supermarkets or through the online mode.
However, this lockdown appears to be seeing a new trend.
Although super markets that sell essential items are allowed to operate during this lock-down, concerns were raised over a gathering of crowd at these places.
“Super markets that sell groceries and other essentials are also allowed to function. It may cause big problems if these are shut down. To prevent crowds at these places, we are also allowing door deliveries of dry groceries through Big Basket, Reliance and others. But we are not allowing delivery of cooked foods by Zomata, Swiggy or others,” G Prakash, Commissioner, Greater Chennai Corporation told BusinessLine.
Now, many people have started procuring things from local Kirana stores as a precautionary measure and due to the restrictions on the movement of people in many places. This has proven to be helpful as shoppers avoid going to big stores and crowding near the cash-counters.
“Today, I saw some new footfalls, but no queue. Only one person comes, buys vegetables and fruits and leave. Of course, we also put sanitizer into their hands before buying the vegetables,” a small vegetable shop owner in T Nagar, Chennai, said.
A small grocery shop owner in Naganallur said it was a big relief that the Government allowed the grocery shops to operate during the lockdown.
“I can’t afford to close the shop for a month or so and without any revenue, I can’t pay my rent and other expenses. My livelihood will be under threat. Thank god, I am allowed to open. We don’t see big crowd, but people come in regular intervals,” he said.
Then again, many vendors say social distancing is yet to be practised by the people in a serious manner.
Meanwhile, big outlets such as Big Bazaar have started door delivery services in Maharashtra and Gujarat, while practising social distancing measures in their stores.
Technology can help by offering an incredible variety of workout routines you can perform right at home, even ...
The sunrise industry faces a Covid-19 eclipse and needs a helping hand to pull through, reports V Rishi Kumar
Up till now, ‘solar’ has not had much of a play in desalination but the emerging water technologies might give ...
No doubt, Xiaomi and its gadgets are extremely popular in this part of the world and the success stems from ...
Nifty 50 March Futures (7,925)The equity markets across the globe are witnessing buying interests; the US ...
It is vital to know where all you need to be penny-pinching without feeling sheepish, and where all you can be ...
Burnt their fingers bottom-fishing stocks shunned by institutional investors
Nifty 50 March Futures (7,750)The benchmark indices are trading in the green today, as major indices across ...
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...