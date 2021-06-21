Covid-19: ‘Level 3’ curbs to continue in Mumbai till June 27

Mumbai will continue to follow level 3 restrictions till June 27, according to an official order issued by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday, as per reports.

With cases declining in the city, it is eligible for Level 1 restrictions. However, given the density of the population and the city’s geography, the civic body has decided to continue with level 3 restrictions as per the Maharashtra Government’s five-level unlock plan as announced earlier this month.

The decision has been taken considering the risk imposed by the local train commuting from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) to the city and the threat of a possible third wave as voiced by medical experts, as per reports.

The Maharashtra Government earlier this month, in an official order, had announced its five-level unlock plan. Under this, there shall be five levels of restrictions for different classes/categories of activity across the State.

These restrictions shall be applicable based on two parameters Case Positivity Rate and Percentage of Oxygen Beds Occupancy.

As per the orders, districts falling in “Level 1” will have the least restrictions, while those in “Level 5” will have stringent lockdown-like curbs.

Districts with a positivity rate between 5 per cent and 10 per cent and oxygen beds occupancy of over 40 per cent will fall under level 3. While districts with a positivity rate of less than 5 per cent and oxygen bed occupancy of less than 25 per cent will fall under level 1.

Mumbai has a positivity rate of 3.79 per cent and oxygen bed occupancy of 23.56 per cent, thus qualifying for level 1 restrictions which translate into lesser restrictions, as per a LiveMint report.

Currently, the local train services in the city are operating only for those under the essential and emergency services category.

“Considering Mumbai’s population density, also considering a large number of people travel in crowded local trains, and due to predictions regarding the third wave made by Maharashtra Covid task force, BMC has decided to keep in force its level 3 status.” the BMC order said as quoted by a Hindustan Times report.

This decision has come into effect from Monday, June 21, and will remain in force till June 27, as per the order.

The city reported 733 positive cases on Sunday while 650 patients were discharged. Total recovered patients in the city are 6,88,990. The overall recovery rate in the city is 95 per cent. Total active patients are 14,809. The doubling rate of cases is 726 days while the growth rate between June 13 June and June 19 is 0.09 per cent, as per official data from the BMC.