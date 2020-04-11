Covid-19 lockdown: TN govt will go by Centre’s decision

Tamil Nadu government will abide by whatever decision the Centre takes on extension of the lockdown even as Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami and other chief ministers in the morning urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend the lockdown by another two weeks after April 14, said Chief Secretary K Shanmugham.

Prime Minister Modi will address the Nation, and any decision that he makes on the extension will be followed by the State," he told newspersons after the Cabinet Meeting in the Secretariat.

Today, 58 new positive Covid19 cases were reported to take the total number of cases in the State to 969, he added.

Shanmugham said that Palaniswami told Prime Minister Modi that to prevent the spread of coronovirus the extension of the lockdown should be across the country.

On Friday, the expert medical committee recommended to Palaniswami to extend the ongoing lockdown in Tamil Nadu by another two weeks beyond April 14. The committee members felt that it is important to extend the lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus, else all the efforts taken so far would become futile.