Covid-19: Maharashtra extends lockdown till June 15

The Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday evening further extended the restricted Covid-19 lockdown till June 15. Making the announcement via social media platforms, Thackeray said that keeping in mind the danger of the third wave and the spread of the mutant virus, the state government will later consider the lifting of the lockdown.

At present, the restricted lockdown is till June 1. It was widely believed in government circles that districts with lesser caseload will get some respite from the lockdown.

He said that due to lockdown, cases have come down, but the patient numbers are equivalent to the highest numbers reported in the first wave.

Without providing further clarity on lifting the lockdown in certain districts with lesser cases, the Chief Minister said that the situation in all the districts would be reviewed further.

Thackeray added that Kharif season is underway, and agriculture work is in full swing but crowds at shops selling seeds, fertilizer and farm implements shops should be avoided, he said.

The State Government on April 4 had decided to implement restrictions including imposing section 144 of the IPC for containing the second wave of the pandemic.

On April 4, around 57,074 new cases in the state were reported taking the total number of active cases to 4,30,503. On Sunday (May 30) due to the continuous lockdown, the fresh cases of infections have dropped to 18,600 and total infections are at 2,71,801.