Covid-19: Maharashtra heads towards complete lockdown

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
The Maharashtra government is likely to announce complete lockdown-- starting from 8 pm on April 21, and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will make this announcement, said State Health Minister Rajesh Tope said while speaking to reporters in Mumbai.
Tope said that the State cabinet had discussed lockdown and everyone agreed on the need to impose complete lockdown to curb the rising number of Covid-19 cases. Cabinet has told the Chief Minister that lockdown should be started from 8 pm on Wednesday. He said that the State administration is working on the details of the execution.
Senior Minister Eknath Shinde speaking to media in Mumbai said that strict lockdown was the need of the hour and the government will ensure that the lockdown is implemented stringently.
Another Minister in the Cabinet Chhagan Bhujbal told media that there is a need for strict lockdown for the next 15 days to control Covid-19 spread.
Looking at the shortage of supply of medical oxygen, Maharashtra is heading towards a complete lockdown, guidelines regarding it will be announced soon added Minister Aslam Sheikh.
Transport Minister Anil Parab said CM will announce the lockdown and SOPs will be announced. He said that breaking the chain is necessary. “There is a view that lockdown is a must. CM will announce it,” said Parab.
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
Fiscal stimulus, friendly monetary policy and firm commodity prices point towards normalcy, says the MD and ...
Price correction is a good opportunity for long-term investors to take the plunge
Q4 earnings, along with progress in controlling Covid-19 spread, will be in focus
Do keep in mind that premium may go up in case one of the members has a pre-existing condition
Inside Narayan Chandra Sinha’s universe house, metal and nature’s footprints are churned into an organic whole
It starts with the lack of new email messages: A sudden silence from my personal world. It’s a mellow Saturday ...
Love for food sparks an unusual friendship between a visitor and an auto driver in Hyderabad’s colourful lanes
In an age of falling female workforce participation, worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic, policy makers and ...
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...