Covid-19: Maharashtra heads towards complete lockdown

The Maharashtra government is likely to announce complete lockdown-- starting from 8 pm on April 21, and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will make this announcement, said State Health Minister Rajesh Tope said while speaking to reporters in Mumbai.

Tope said that the State cabinet had discussed lockdown and everyone agreed on the need to impose complete lockdown to curb the rising number of Covid-19 cases. Cabinet has told the Chief Minister that lockdown should be started from 8 pm on Wednesday. He said that the State administration is working on the details of the execution.

Senior Minister Eknath Shinde speaking to media in Mumbai said that strict lockdown was the need of the hour and the government will ensure that the lockdown is implemented stringently.

Another Minister in the Cabinet Chhagan Bhujbal told media that there is a need for strict lockdown for the next 15 days to control Covid-19 spread.

Looking at the shortage of supply of medical oxygen, Maharashtra is heading towards a complete lockdown, guidelines regarding it will be announced soon added Minister Aslam Sheikh.

Transport Minister Anil Parab said CM will announce the lockdown and SOPs will be announced. He said that breaking the chain is necessary. “There is a view that lockdown is a must. CM will announce it,” said Parab.