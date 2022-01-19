Maharashtra may re-open schools from Monday 

The State Education Department has submitted a proposal to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, requesting him to re-open schools in the State starting from Monday. State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said that schools must be re-opened in the cities and towns where the number of Covid patients is low.

“We have submitted a file to the Chief Minister and are hoping for a positive response,” said Gaikwad while speaking to the media in Mumbai. She said that local authorities, including Municipal Commissioner, District Collectors and education officials, should take a call to re-open schools if the number of Covid patients is low. “After Chief Minister’s response, we plan to re-open schools,” said Gaikwad.

The State government is under pressure after parent organisations across the State have been demanding the re-opening of the schools. Earlier, State Health Minister Rajesh Tope had said that the State government would take a call on re-opening of schools considering the Covid situation.

As of Tuesday, there are 2,67,659 active cases in the State.