Covid-19: Maharashtra reiterates withdrawal of cases filed for violation of lockdown orders  

The Maharashtra government has reiterated that it will withdraw all cases filed against students and general citizens for violation of lockdown orders during the last two years of the Covid pandemic. Most of these cases were filed under IPC 188.

State Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, on Tuesday, said that State Home Department has decided to withdraw all cases filed under IPC 188 during lockdown against students and citizens for violation of lockdown order. The process to withdraw cases will start after the approval of the State Cabinet.

Earlier, in January 2021, then Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had announced that the government will withdraw cases against lockdown order violators. Now, Dilip Walse Patil has reiterated the government’s stand.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced a complete lockdown on March 23, 2020, followed by full and mini lockdowns to curb the spread of the Covid.

People have been booked under section 188 of the IPC for disobedience to an order lawfully promulgated by a public servant and causing obstruction, annoyance, or injury to persons lawfully employed. There is simple imprisonment for one month or a fine of Rs 200 or both for this offence. If disobedience causes danger to human life, health, or safety the culprit could be imprisoned for 6 months or a fine of Rs 1000, or both. These offenses are cognizable, bailable, and can be tried by any magistrate.

Many organisations and leaders across the party lines have been demanding the withdrawal of cases as students and citizens are facing problems getting passports because of the cases registered against them.

(With ANI input)