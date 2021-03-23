Covid-19: Maharashtra reports 28,699 cases on March 23, 2021

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The fresh Covid-19 infections in Maharashtra again reached a high of 28,699 cases on Tuesday.
However, the number still is lesser than Sunday’s count of 30,535, which was the highest rise in a single day since the beginning of the pandemic.
According to a press statement issued by the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme of the State Health Department on Tuesday said that the state has 2,30,641 active cases with the highest number of cases are in Pune district (43,590), followed Nagpur (33,160) and Mumbai district (26,599). Surprisingly the coastal Sindhudurg district, which shares its border with Goa only reported 261 cases, which is lowest among all the districts. Even the remote Gadchiroli, which has a large area covered by forests has 332 cases.
The statement said that on Tuesday there are 2,30,641 active cases. The state also saw 132 Covid-19 deaths, with fatality rate of 2.12 per cent. 13,165 patients were also discharged today and till date 22.47 lakh Covid-19 patients have been discharged after full recovery. The recovery rate in the state is 88.73 per cent.
To contain the spread in Mumbai the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai in an order issued by the Municipal Commissioner has banned the Holi celebrations on March 28 and 29 in private as well as public places.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
New Fund Offers are the talk of the market. As these new schemes plug the flavour of the season, we analyse ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 recover due to vital supports, but face hindrances ahead
Here is a low-down on the commercial reasons companies have for rolling out new funds
These products offer a certain degree of return visibility to those who stay invested until maturity
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s memoir gives a reader an interesting peek into the life of a strong woman who took up ...
A year after theatres shut down, artistes are reinventing themselves in the digital world to stay relevant
In an organisation, it is the first-line leadership — the group of people in key roles who work together ...
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...