Covid-19: Maharashtra reports 28,699 cases on March 23, 2021

The fresh Covid-19 infections in Maharashtra again reached a high of 28,699 cases on Tuesday.

However, the number still is lesser than Sunday’s count of 30,535, which was the highest rise in a single day since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to a press statement issued by the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme of the State Health Department on Tuesday said that the state has 2,30,641 active cases with the highest number of cases are in Pune district (43,590), followed Nagpur (33,160) and Mumbai district (26,599). Surprisingly the coastal Sindhudurg district, which shares its border with Goa only reported 261 cases, which is lowest among all the districts. Even the remote Gadchiroli, which has a large area covered by forests has 332 cases.

The statement said that on Tuesday there are 2,30,641 active cases. The state also saw 132 Covid-19 deaths, with fatality rate of 2.12 per cent. 13,165 patients were also discharged today and till date 22.47 lakh Covid-19 patients have been discharged after full recovery. The recovery rate in the state is 88.73 per cent.

To contain the spread in Mumbai the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai in an order issued by the Municipal Commissioner has banned the Holi celebrations on March 28 and 29 in private as well as public places.