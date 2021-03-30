News

Covid-19: Maharashtra reports 3,144 cases in Thane, 10 more deaths

PTI Thane | Updated on March 30, 2021

With the addition of 3,144 new cases ofcoronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 3,12,705, an official said on Tuesday.

Besides these new cases reported on Monday, 10 more people also succumbed to the viral infection, raising the death toll in the district to 6,454, he said.

The Covid-19 mortality rate in Thane is 2.06 per cent, he said.

So far, 2,77,536 patients have recuperated from the infection in the district, which reflects a recovery rate of 88.75 per cent. There are 28,715 active cases in the district at present, the official said.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the Covid-19 case count stood at 49,706 and the death toll at 1,223, another official said.

Published on March 30, 2021

