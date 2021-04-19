Covid-19: Maharashtra reports 58,924 new cases

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA's mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or vaccines
Maharashtra reported 58,924 new Covid -19 cases and 351 deaths in the last 24 hours. The case fatality rate is the state is 1.56 per cent.
Over 52,000 patients were discharged today, and 31,59,240 Covid-19 patients were discharged after full recovery up until today. The recovery rate is 81.04 per cent. As of today, there are 6,76,520 active cases in the State.
Out of 2,40,75,811 laboratory samples 38,98,262 have been tested positive (16.19%) for Covid-19. Currently 37,43,968 people are in home quarantine and 27,081 people are in institutional quarantine.
Mumbai reported 7,381 with 58 deaths while Pune city reported 4,616 cases. Nagpur city reported 5,086 active cases.
